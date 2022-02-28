Last chance to share ITW updates

We are inviting all this year’s ITW attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and speakers to submit their news for potential inclusion in the printed event show dailies and digital email e-alerts.

The news must be recent and relevant to global wholesale telecoms or data centres. So if your company is announcing a new product or initiative, a technological breakthrough, an appointment, fundraising round, or new report in May 2022, please submit the press release using the submit button below:

All embargoes will be respected and earlier submissions have a greater chance of being included in our coverage. The deadline is Monday 25th April 2022, 5pm BST. Due to production deadlines, no extensions will be given!

Although we will assess each story we receive, we cannot guarantee every submission will be included in the dailies or the e-alerts. Stories are assessed on their individual merit, relevance to the industry and relevance to ITW 2022.

In addition, we ask that news be submitted as a press release or in written document, at a minimum of approximately 300 words, with any accompanying images attached. Contributed blogs, interviews, opinion pieces, advertising or marketing are not eligible for inclusion.

For any queries, please email: editorial@capacitymedia.com