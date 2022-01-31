DartPoints unveils Digital Next solutions suite

It's called Digital Next. DartPoints described it as a combination of its cloud and digital infrastructure with its edge internet exchange – Bridge IX℠ – and HPC offering, Liquid Edge℠.

“DartPoints is bringing together the core components needed for modern application enablement in a way that no other provider is,” said CEO Scott Willis.

“The explosive demand for bandwidth has created nationwide data delivery challenges, exposing the massive need for reliable connectivity and powerful interconnection. The US needs a next-generation, cost-effective interconnection ecosystem that serves all communities, regardless of population. We’re proud to deliver this ecosystem and improve internet infrastructure and business IT solutions nationwide.”

DartPoints has big ambitions for the edge. The firm's chief development officer and co-founder, Loren Long, told Data Economy last year that a combination of this type would, in future, be incredibly powerful for the agriculture and automotive industries, given that both will place significant demand on the rural edge.

Long said at the time: “To have a DartPoints with an internet exchange, high-powered compute and hybrid cloud, and you bring all those resources to that market, it means the innovative impact can be even greater. It unleashes a whole new era of technology – especially when it becomes more ubiquitous.”

In March last year DartPoints acquired Immedion, which had eight data centres in seven markets throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana. The year before DartPoints acquired the Ohio-based Metro Data Centers (MDC), a provider of interconnection and data centre for the Central Ohio region.

CTO Brad Alexander added: “DartPoints has been at the forefront of defining the next generation of edge infrastructure since our inception.

“Digital Next is ideal for companies looking to launch or grow their edge footprint as their edge strategy evolves. With increasing momentum toward a decentralised internet, we’re developing the next generation of cloud, colocation, and interconnection, delivering workloads as close to the end user, application, or device as possible. The industry is demanding high-performance, highly scalable, vendor-neutral infrastructure, and Digital Next is the platform enabling that at the edge.”