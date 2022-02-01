DataBank makes it official with DEN2 ahead of campus expansion

The site, at 6900 South Peoria Street in Centennial, CO, is currently home to DataBank's DEN2 data centre, a carrier-neutral interconnection hub with access to more than eight on-site carriers as well as internet, fibre, interconnect, and cross connect options.

Previously leased but now under the ownership of DataBank, the operator plans to consolidate the property with the adjacent land and building it recently acquired at 6961 South Quentin Street, which will be the future home of DEN5, DataBank’s fifth Denver market facility.

CEO Raul K. Martynek, said: “By creating this campus, DataBank is responding to Denver's need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, and solidifies our status as a prime location for mission-critical workloads serving the Denver metropolitan area.”

The expanded site will be known as Centennial Campus, a new, 11-acre plot featuring two data centres that collectively provide more than 115,000 square feet of raised floor and more than 20MW of critical IT load power.

A dedicated dark fibre link will be established to DEN3, the downtown carrier hotel with access to more than 90 carriers.

DataBank said the developments will position it to capture Denver's high-tech sector, as well as venture capital and start-up communities. As Martynek commented, they also further expand on the firm's strategy of owning and controlling the real estate beneath its data centers, which it said would help bring new capacity online quicker.

Following its $30 million investment in EdgePresence and acquisition of zColo, DataBank has announced similar projects in Kansas City, New York City and Pittsburgh.