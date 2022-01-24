Prime plans 9MW development for Silicon Valley

The 119,000 square-foot facility will be built at 1231 Comstock Street in Santa Clara, California, with the construction project due to begin in the second half of 2023.

Nicholas Laag, CEO of Prime Data Centers said: “The region is as systemically important as ever and we’re seeing strong demand from the world’s most influential companies.”

It isn't the first facility in the area for Prime, which operates at the neighbouring 1111 Comstock Street and 2175 Martin Avenue.

Delivering up to 9MW of critical power, available immediately after construction concludes, the property benefits from up to 40% lower utility rates when compared to other Bay Area providers due to its strategic location outside of the San Francisco metro area.

The firm said this "geographically concentrated activity demonstrates Prime’s optimism about the future of the wholesale data centre market in Silicon Valley". Prime said it is planning further Silicon Valley projects that it expects to announce in the coming months.

Further strengthening the area, last year privately held telecoms infraco Mobilitie said it would connect the San Francisco Bay Area with a new fibre deployment, while HGC started working with AMS-IX to integrate HGC’s global digital infrastructure at both the Chicago and Bay Area exchanges.

Prime said its carrier-neutral facility will stand at the centre of major fibre routes following diverse paths to the top Tier 1 long haul and metro providers. In addition, Prime has secured access to new dark fiber routes to all major interconnection facilities in Silicon Valley.

Additional benefits will include private and shared office space, secure staging and storage adjacent to a loading dock, and ample on-site parking.