Five updates to watch: Host in Ireland, Equinix, American Tower, Hurricane Electric and Bulk

Host in Ireland Welcomes 52 Partners for 2022

Host in Ireland has seen its industry partners increase 30% year on year, with the industry organisation welcoming 52 partners for 2022.

Sharing information on its partners, Host said 40% of its partners are Irish companies exporting services to Europe, Middle East and Africa. Partners today are looking outside Ireland to fuel expansion, while creating high value jobs in the digital economy at home in Ireland. Further, of the Host in Ireland partners responsible for the designing, planning and project management of data centre builds, 65% are Irish companies growing across global markets.

Founder Garry Connolly said: “Host in Ireland represents the best of the data centre industry. Our partners are a go-to list of companies that organisations around the world look to work with on their data centre projects. Irish companies have developed a stellar reputation in the global market and are growing their businesses accordingly. With the continued growth in global digitalisation, it’s an exciting time for our partners and I am thrilled to welcome the newest partners to our community.”

Hurricane Electric deploys ninth PoP in Frankfurt

Hurricane Electric has deployed a new PoP at Maincubes FRA01 data centre, marking its ninth Point of Presence in Frankfurt and 15th in Germany.

FRA01 is located close to DE-CIX, which processes 90% of all domestic and 35% of all European Internet traffic. The new PoP means Maincubes’ Frankfurt-based customers have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, and GigE ports.

“The expansion of Hurricane Electric’s presence at Maincubes FRA01 data centre will provide Frankfurt’s bustling economy a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive global network,” said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric. “Frankfurt continues to be an important growth area for Hurricane Electric and we are thrilled to be able to provide high-speed and cost-effective IP transit for these enterprises.”

Bulk closes on second half of OS-IX ownership

Bulk Data Centers has purchased the remaining 50% of OS-IX from Akershus Energi. Work to expand the facility is underway and Bulk said it will have 1.5 MW of new whitespace available in autumn 2022.

“Acquiring the final 50% of OS-IX is a natural step in Bulk’s strategy to scale a pan-Nordic platform of sustainable data centres. With 100% ownership of all our Nordic data centre assets we have strategic flexibility to take this platform to the next level," said Jon Gravråk, CEO at Bulk Infrastructure Group.

OS-IX is the most connected data centre in Norway, with more than 60 carriers present.

Gisle M. Eckhoff, EVP of data centres at Bulk Infrastructure Group, added: “Our existing customers can have confidence in OS-IX, knowing there will be capacity to grow their new and existing platforms. Our new customers will get access to Norway’s best-connected data centre operating on 100% renewable energy."

Equinix opens first Co-Innovation Facility at DC15

Equinix is to trial and develop new technologies that support sustainability, including a path to clean hydrogen-enabled fuel cells and deploying more capable battery solutions.

The firm's first Co-Innovation Facility – also known as CIF – will be used to test and incubate new technologies around liquid cooling, high-density cooling, intelligent power management and on-site prime power generation. CIF is located in the DC15 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre at the Equinix Ashburn Campus in the Washington, D.C. area.

Raouf Abdel, EVP of global operations at Equinix said: “The data centre of the future must be sustainable. Equinix is committed to sustainability globally as evidenced by its target to be climate neutral across our business by 2030. We are well on our way with over 90% renewable energy coverage worldwide. And thanks to the work we’re doing with partners at the CIF, we’re continuing to make significant advancements in the way we design, build and operate our global platform, with high energy efficiency standards.”

That said, Equinix will not be alone in its work. Supported by Bloom Energy, Zutacore, Virtual Power Systems (VPS) and Natron, the collaborators – all with their own specialisms – will test core and edge technologies with a focus on proving reliability, efficiency and cost to build.

American Tower adds tech solutions broker to channel partners

American Tower has added Shamrock Consulting Group to its Channel Partner programme, as its technology solutions broker.

Shamrock specialises in solutions for enterprises, such as cloud, data centre, wide area networks and cybersecurity solutions. This week, American Tower said that through Shamrock Consulting it is providing collocation and cross-connects to OTT provider at its Metro Data Center – Atlanta. The agreement provides the customer with a hosting environment to deliver premium content to their global clientele on any device, at anytime, anywhere in the world.

“Strong and reliable connectivity is an essential part of delivering content for OTT service providers, which is why we wanted to work with American Tower,” said Ben Ferguson, EVP of Shamrock Consulting. “Their exceptional facility, paired with robust connectivity services via on-net providers and its fibre bridge to 56 Marietta, provides the network backbone necessary for OTT providers to successfully deliver content and keep their customers happy.”

Channel sales manager at American Tower, Halle Shurland, added: “As the popularity of streaming services rises, the demand for connectivity from OTT service providers will remain strong. We’re pleased our services can play a role in delivering entertainment to viewers worldwide.”