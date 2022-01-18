Five stories to watch: Ficolo invests in Helsinki, Alibaba Cloud Database increases revenue, Schneider Electric acquires Zeigo

Ficolo to enable sustainable high-density services in Helsinki

Ficolo has announced it will provide colocation service for a high-density supercomputing infrastructure platform at Ficolo’s The Air Data Centre in Helsinki.

The services will bring an “exceptional level of security” to the platform according to the company and it will enable users to secure and scale unique cutting-edge services for innovation.

Ficolo The Air uses cooling, active fire protection, heat reuse and flexible power distribution for an uninterrupted power supply.

Ficolo CEO Seppo Ihalainen said: “After evaluation of the major providers in the region, we were selected for this undertaking due to The Air’s ingenuity and climate-friendly design.

“That, combined with the cool climate and well-connected Nordic location, positioned Ficolo as the ideal candidate to provide colocation services for this platform.

Additionally, our team is always prepared to move quickly and meet the specific needs of each customer, which allows us to accommodate the unique requirements this project requires.”

1547 to invest in capital improvement in Portland

1547, a provider and operator of custom data centre facilities and retail colocation has revealed it will invest in improvement projects across the Pittock Block in Portland, Oregon.

The Pittock Block is one of the most connected facilities in the US and the first phase of this project is set to deliver significant upgrades and additional data centre inventory in 2022.

“With the expansion and further investing in the Pittock Block, we will continue to support our tenants’ expanding needs while accommodating new content and network providers,” said J. Todd Raymond, CEO of 1547 CSR.

In addition to the Pittock Block, the company has committed to improvement projects in the Wells Building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and 725 South Wells in Chica, Illinois.

Spencer Building Carrier Hotel announces data centre in Vancouver’s Harbour Centre

Spencer Building Carrier Hotel will soon begin construction on a new data centre in Vancouver’s Harbour Centre.

The data centre is set to be complete in Spring 2023 and promises to deliver extended power and connectivity to the downtown area.

The centre will have gateways to Asia and the new Cascadia fibre trunk will extend its reach from Canada to Seattle.

Chris Jones, director of data centre infrastructure and operations said: “This data centre will not only be brand new, but it will also come with the latest innovative and cutting-edge technology that will allow us to provide a customised service for all customers, regardless of size.”

Alibaba Cloud Database products revenue increase 50pc YoY

Alibaba Cloud has seen its revenue for database products grow more than 50% year-on-year (YoY).

The company says this is down to increased enterprise sales as it relied more heavily on cloud computing at the height of the pandemic.

The database currently services around 150,000 customers worldwide, covering key verticals including aviation, insurance, logistics, retail, fintech, manufacturing and gaming.

Dr Li Feifei, president of database business of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said: “Since entering the leader’s quadrant in 2020, Alibaba Cloud has been continuously innovating our database products to address customers’ growing needs associated with data analytics and security.

“In addition, we are committed to open-sourcing more database products such as cloud-native database PolarDB and its distributed version PolarDB-X, to give global developers the access of our leading technologies in order to build up an inclusive database ecosystem for everyone.”

Schneider Electric acquires renewable energy platform Zeigo

Schneider Electric has announced it has acquired start-up climate tech platform Zeigo to enhance its digital capabilities in energy, sustainability and environmental commodity consulting.

The acquisition will complement Schneider Electric’s portfolio of clean energy services, it says, and will advance its digital energy transformation ambitions.

Steve Wilhite, SVP for Schneider Electric’s sustainable business division said: "As the world’s largest advisor to corporations on renewable energy procurement, we know that speed and complexity are two of the barriers that keep some corporations out of the PPA market.”

“By adding the Zeigo technology and team to our existing portfolio of services and solutions, we will be able to provide even greater value to our clients worldwide. My congratulations to Zeigo on this significant milestone.”