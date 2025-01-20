Transforming connectivity: Renuka Nadkarni on Aryaka Networks, AI, and women in tech

The shift from infrastructure to application and beyond

Reflecting on the evolution of the industry, Nadkarni described the transition from the infrastructure era to the application era.

"When Aryaka was founded, the focus was on creating the best networking solution to guarantee performance and eliminate jitter," she explained.

“But as applications moved to the cloud and users began working from anywhere, the traditional point-to-point infrastructure model became outdated. We pivoted to deliver managed SD-WAN services, connecting users and applications seamlessly across dispersed environments.”

Today, Aryaka is at the forefront of what Nadkarni calls the “consolidation era,” where technology consumption must balance ease of use with operational simplicity.

"The industry now demands more than connectivity. Businesses want unified solutions integrating networking and security, with observability and operational efficiency baked in," she noted.

SASE as a service: Meeting modern challenges

Aryaka’s latest innovation, Unified SASE as a Service, exemplifies this approach. The service addresses the dual needs of technological integration and operational simplicity.

"We're unique in how we handle security—policies are applied directly at the source, whether at a branch office or in the cloud," Nadkarni said.

This decentralised model eliminates the need for backhauling traffic to a centralised processing hub, enhancing both security and performance.

The benefits of this model are significant, especially in sectors grappling with resource constraints and rising cyber threats.

“Many of our customers are consolidating their branch infrastructure, replacing multiple devices with a single solution that ensures security and connectivity without adding operational complexity.”

AI: The Ecosystem, not just an application

Aryaka is also tackling the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, which Nadkarni described as an "ecosystem" rather than a standalone application. The unique demands of AI traffic—high volume, low latency, and iterative feedback loops—have pushed networks to their limits.

"The current infrastructure wasn’t designed to handle AI’s requirements," she said. "That’s why we introduced AI Perform, a product designed to accelerate AI traffic. Using advanced compression, deduplication, and protocol optimisation, we ensure that large-scale data transfers don’t disrupt normal network activity."

Beyond supporting AI traffic, Aryaka leverages AI within its own operations. The company’s observability tools analyse patterns in customer environments, using AI to detect emerging security threats and optimise performance.

Nadkarni is optimistic about the transformative potential of AI, particularly in verticals like retail and manufacturing. From predictive analytics to inventory management, Aryaka’s network solutions enable businesses to capitalise on AI-driven insights.

One compelling example involves a thread manufacturer that uses Aryaka’s solutions to manage factory operations remotely. "Their production lines rely on uninterrupted connectivity to avoid costly disruptions. With Aryaka, they’ve minimised downtime and optimised their output," Nadkarni shared.

As AI adoption accelerates, so does the strain on traditional networks. Aryaka’s research highlights the challenges posed by AI’s data-intensive workflows, from training large language models to managing distributed AI ecosystems.

“The Internet is a variable commodity,” Nadkarni said. “Without robust infrastructure, the increase in AI traffic could lead to disastrous bottlenecks.”

Aryaka’s three-pronged AI strategy—focusing on networking, security, and observability—aims to future-proof its solutions. By anticipating the unique demands of AI traffic, Aryaka is helping businesses stay ahead of the curve.

A growing need for consolidation

The push for vendor consolidation is a major industry trend, with 50% of chief information security officers (CISOs) identifying it as a priority. Nadkarni sees this as a natural evolution of IT strategy. "Consolidation simplifies operations and reduces costs, but it must be done without compromising security," she cautioned.

Aryaka’s approach addresses this balance by unifying networking and security functions while maintaining robust, distributed security policies. "Unlike many SSE vendors that process traffic centrally, we secure data right at its source, reducing vulnerabilities and improving efficiency," she explained.

Looking Ahead

Aryaka’s ability to anticipate and address evolving industry needs underscores its position as a leader in connectivity and security. With Unified SASE, AI Perform, and an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company is shaping the future of networking.

Nadkarni summed it up succinctly: “The world is moving fast, and businesses need partners who can keep up. At Aryaka, we’re not just keeping up—we’re setting the pace.”

The dual facets of leadership: Hard and soft skills

In the dynamic realms of technology and telecommunications, women have historically been underrepresented, often facing unique challenges as they ascend the professional ladder.

Nadkarni emphasises the critical balance between hard and soft skills in leadership roles.

She asserts that domain expertise is non-negotiable: "You need to understand your domain. You need to understand the technology and when you're communicating with people, for us to gain trust, it's very important."

This mastery not only builds credibility but also ensures effective communication within teams. However, she acknowledges a disparity in expectations, noting that women often have to be "many times better" due to higher standards imposed upon them. The margin for error is slimmer, necessitating thorough preparation and unwavering commitment.

On the softer side, Nadkarni highlights societal perceptions that view women as inherently nurturing and gentle. This stereotype can lead to misinterpretations of assertiveness: "When you are in conversations, and if you take the same approaches as your male counterparts... they somehow feel hurt and offended."

Such biases require women to adapt their communication styles, balancing assertiveness with empathy to navigate professional interactions effectively.

Meritocracy and unconscious bias: A double-edged sword

Addressing diversity initiatives, Nadkarni points out the complexities of implementing quotas.

While well-intentioned, they can inadvertently lead to assumptions about competence: "People who are very high performing... are always looked upon as, 'Oh, you are only there because you are a diverse person.'"

To counteract this, she advocates for a meritocratic approach, underpinned by awareness of unconscious biases. She recounts a personal experience where a manager assumed her inability to travel due to familial responsibilities:

"I said, 'How are you making assumptions on my behalf? Let me decide if I want to travel or not.'"

Such instances underscore the importance of allowing individuals to define their capacities and commitments, free from stereotypical constraints.

Strategies for cultivating diversity

Nadkarni believes fostering diversity transcends mere policy implementation; it requires a cultural shift towards genuine inclusivity. This involves:

Embracing meritocracy: Ensuring that hiring and promotions are based on ability and performance, not tokenism.

Unconscious bias training: Educating teams to recognise and mitigate inherent biases that influence decision-making.

Inclusive opportunities: Providing platforms for all individuals to showcase their skills without preconceived limitations.

By integrating these strategies, organisations can create environments where diversity thrives organically, leading to more innovative and effective teams.

