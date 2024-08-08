HPE launches AI-driven network detection and response capabilities

The new solution uses telemetry data from HPE Aruba Networking Central’s data lake to train and deploy AI models that monitor and detect unusual activity in IoT devices, which, according to the company are increasingly vital for mission-critical business operations.

Meanwhile, HPE also announced it is broadening its cloud-based universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) strategy to include campus-based local area networks.

As a result, the new feature applies cloud-defined access control policies to campuses and data centres, ensuring a seamless user experience and consistent enforcement, regardless of a user's location or connection method.

HPE Aruba Networking, chief technology officer, Jon Green, said: “Enterprises are increasingly realizing that unsecured IoT devices in the network present an observability blind spot in theirsecurity solutions.

“Those devices can be exploited for initiating larger network attacks, and thus are also one of the largest contributors to a growing attack surface.

“In addition, as security teams increasingly rely on the network to deliver zero trust security solutions, HPE Aruba Networking is providing the ability to leverage a single access control policy for application resources, on-prem or off-prem, that customers can adopt to reduce overlapping and potentially confusing controls.”

