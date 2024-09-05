EE launches standalone 5G network powered by AI

The 15 cities launching 5GSA are Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

As a result, the move promises improved performance with faster mobile speeds and enhanced gaming and streaming experiences.

As part of the BT Group, EE stated that its new 5G Standalone (5GSA) network is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which features machine learning to cut energy consumption by minimising power to infrastructure when not in use.

Unlike earlier 5G networks that relied on existing 4G infrastructure, the standalone 5G is built on a completely new 5G framework, aiming to significantly improve mobile performance, the telecoms giant claimed.

EE’s CEO, Marc Allera said: “Today, EE is launching UK firsts in network capabilities designed to unleash the huge potential of a wave of AI-powered devices.

“5G standalone is a new mobile network giving enhanced performance to customers from day one and unlocks game-changing new services of the future. It’s been built to handle the growing range of AI-powered devices, from smartphones to laptops, tablets and more.”

The 5GSA will be included in two new EE plans, All Rounder and Full Works, launching soon.

Alongside the 5G rollout, EE also unveiled new WiFi 7-powered home hubs, designed to support the growing number of devices in households, including high-definition video streams and virtual reality equipment.

These hubs also aim to optimise existing WiFi speeds for better connectivity.

He added: “Wi-Fi 7 for the home is another first for EE customers, giving households higher speeds and better capacity to support devices in every corner of their home. Together, these new technologies bring EE customers the best networks in and out of the home.”

