Digital Realty aims to enhance partner program with new channel chief

Global data centre operator Digital Realty has appointed Jules Johnston as its SVP for global channels.

Johnston joins the company from Equinix, where she spent eight years in leadership roles, most recently as its SVP for global channel sales.

In her role at Digital Reality, Johnston will be responsible for creating channel models that integrate the company’s offerings into the core of its partners’ business models.

“Enterprises typically rely on six to seven trusted partners throughout their digital transformation journeys,” Johnston said. “My mission is to equip our partners with the tools and resources they need, positioning Digital Realty as a trusted ally in the growth and digital transformation of our shared customers.”

Johnston’s appointment aims to support the enhancement of Digital Realty’s partner program, providing infrastructure solutions for enterprise customers to meet their rapidly changing needs, including their demands to run AI workloads.

The company said it wants to create a partner ecosystem that is “more integrated and impactful, capable of servicing the full spectrum of customer data centre needs from strategy through technology selection through deployment.”

To achieve its goal, Johnston will be tasked with helping Digital Realty's partners gain greater value using its PlatformDIGITAL data centre platform, providing them with more choice in terms of location, capacity, and services.

“The success of Digital Realty is intertwined with that of our partners,” said Colin McLean, chief revenue officer at Digital Realty. “We have a strong foundation, and with our partners, we can extend our reach and service capabilities even further. Johnston’s experience and industry relationships will be invaluable in strengthening these critical partnerships.”

"We are making a concerted effort to move towards an even more partner-centric model, ensuring that our top partners feel fully integrated into our strategy and equipped to deliver exceptional value to our mutual customers.”

