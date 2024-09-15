Digital infrastructure is as ‘essential as water and electricity’, govt warns
Minister for Data Protection and Telecoms, Sir Chris Bryant has highlighted the importance of digital infrastructure claiming it is “as essential as water and electricity”.
Speaking at the 2024 Connected Britain conference in London last week, Bryant said digital infrastructure underpins the modern digital economy and “is a key driver of productivity, growth and is as essential as water and electricity.”
He said: “I won’t bore you with the statistics that you already know but suffice it to say that we have made significant progress on superfast broadband, on gigabit-capable broadband, on 4G and 5G non-standalone.”
Subscribe today for free
This comes as Bryant revealed the UK’s digital inclusion strategy is now more than 10 years old - and 10 years out of date. “That cannot be right,” he asserted.
“Tackling digital inclusion is a key priority for this government. We want to take everyone with us - because if people are excluded by geography, age, financial status or lack of skills, that is a problem for the whole of society - and for you.”
He concluded: “I’m certain we can do better - but we need to work together, government and industry, to realise the full potential of every community.”
RELATED STORIES
BT Consumer CEO: ‘As an industry, we didn’t do the best job of launching 5G’