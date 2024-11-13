Vorboss expands London connectivity coverage with Neos Network partnership

In a bid to address the increasing demand for cost-effective and dependable high-capacity connectivity in London, Neos Networks customers can now access the Vorboss network via the LIVEQUOTE platform, enabling them to transparently view pricing for services that match their needs.

Meanwhile, Vorboss operates and maintains its fibre network across central London, offering Neos Networks customers Ethernet services with speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Notably, this partnership is expanding the availability of high-capacity backhaul and last-mile connections in London, contributing to the government's nationwide broadband coverage objectives.

Neos Networks, CEO, Lee Myall, said: "We're excited about our collaboration with Vorboss, which builds on our long-standing commitment to delivering high-capacity, reliable connectivity across the UK.

“By combining our extensive nationwide network with Vorboss’ advanced London infrastructure, we're increasing the options for businesses demanding top-tier connectivity. This deal allows us to extend our reach in the capital, providing more organisations access to the robust, secure networks they need."

Vorboss, CEO, Tim Creswick, added: "Enabling the London last-mile for Neos will pitch our network directly against the legacy players in London, and will show just how strong we are in performance, delivery timeframes, and value.

“The Neos LIVEQUOTE portal is a great tool for giving a transparent view of the services available, and we look forward to competing on that basis.”

