Vorboss expands London connectivity coverage with Neos Network partnership
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Vorboss expands London connectivity coverage with Neos Network partnership

Jasdip Sensi
November 13, 2024 09:53 AM
Fibre connectivity NEW.jpg

Vorboss has partnered with Neos Networks to offer customers competitive high-capacity last-mile connectivity options across London.

In a bid to address the increasing demand for cost-effective and dependable high-capacity connectivity in London, Neos Networks customers can now access the Vorboss network via the LIVEQUOTE platform, enabling them to transparently view pricing for services that match their needs.

Meanwhile, Vorboss operates and maintains its fibre network across central London, offering Neos Networks customers Ethernet services with speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Notably, this partnership is expanding the availability of high-capacity backhaul and last-mile connections in London, contributing to the government's nationwide broadband coverage objectives.

Neos Networks, CEO, Lee Myall, said: "We're excited about our collaboration with Vorboss, which builds on our long-standing commitment to delivering high-capacity, reliable connectivity across the UK.

“By combining our extensive nationwide network with Vorboss’ advanced London infrastructure, we're increasing the options for businesses demanding top-tier connectivity. This deal allows us to extend our reach in the capital, providing more organisations access to the robust, secure networks they need."

Vorboss, CEO, Tim Creswick, added: "Enabling the London last-mile for Neos will pitch our network directly against the legacy players in London, and will show just how strong we are in performance, delivery timeframes, and value.

“The Neos LIVEQUOTE portal is a great tool for giving a transparent view of the services available, and we look forward to competing on that basis.”


RELATED STORIES

Neos Networks unveils Ethernet FTTx service

Neos Networks completes Scotland fibre build

Topics

FibreNewsWirelessServices
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe