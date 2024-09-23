Vodafone Idea secures $3.6bn equipment deals with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

The three-year contracts are part of VIL’s three-year capital expenditure plan, which aims to expand 4G coverage and launch 5G services in key markets, to connect 1.2 billion people.

“We are committed to invest[ing] in emerging network technologies to provide a best-in-class experience to our customers,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of VIL.

“We are on our journey of VIL 2.0 and from hereon, VIL will stage a smart turnaround to effectively participate in the industry growth opportunities.”

The Indian telco has long worked with Nokia and Ericsson, both of which hold equity stakes in the company. Its Samsung deal marks the first time the two companies have worked together.

The company said the deals will enable it to “quickly capitalise on the latest state-of-the-art equipment to offer enhanced customer experience[s].”

“We look forward to work[ing] closely with all our partners as we move into the 5G era,” Moondra added.

VIL was formed following a merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

The company has set what it describes as a “transformative” three-year capex plan of $6.6 billion aimed at capacity expansion.

VIL said investments in network equipment will lower operating costs through improved efficiency gains.

