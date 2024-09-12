Vodafone Spain and Telefónica sign new fibre wholesale deal

This agreement is set to replace the existing contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2024. The new partnership will optimise network use and investments, creating substantial synergies and economic benefits for both companies.

The new wholesale agreement marks a shift for Vodafone Spain, offering better financial terms compared to its current arrangements. The deal will allow both Vodafone and Telefónica to reduce costs and improve efficiency in their fibre operations. This collaboration aligns with the broader transformation of Vodafone Spain’s fixed-line strategy.

In addition to this agreement, Zegona Communications, Vodafone Spain's parent company, had previously announced plans to form a joint fibre network company, or "FibreCo," in partnership with MasOrange and Telefónica. In July 2024, Zegona revealed two separate FibreCo agreements, covering 11.5 million premises in collaboration with MasOrange and an additional 3.5 million premises in partnership with Telefónica. These initiatives aim to provide full national fibre coverage across Spain, allowing Vodafone Spain to offer state-of-the-art connectivity services to its customers.

This latest agreement with Telefónica complements the FibreCo deals, completing Vodafone Spain’s transition to a more comprehensive and economically advantageous fixed-line strategy. With this network collaboration, Vodafone Spain will have access to advanced fibre technology without needing to make incremental network investments.

Eamonn O’Hare, chairman and CEO of Zegona Communications, hailed the deal as a crucial step forward for Vodafone Spain. "This new fibre wholesale agreement with Telefónica fully complements our recently announced FibreCo transactions and completes the transformation of Vodafone Spain’s fixed-line strategy," O'Hare stated. "The powerful combination of these agreements will deliver national fibre coverage with no incremental network investment, enabling Vodafone Spain to offer leading-edge fibre solutions. We expect these agreements to deliver substantial economic benefits and significant incremental value for all Zegona stakeholders."

