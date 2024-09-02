Vodafone debuts 5G MPN at Czech nuclear power plant

As a result, the move marks the first deployment of this technology for the ČEZ Group.

During the initial phase, the telecoms giantwill cover the outdoor areas of the power plant, as well as specific sections of a production unit.

Meanwhile, it will replace traditional walkie-talkie communications and enable the use of augmented reality glasses to assist technicians in their work.

Vodafone Czechia CEO, Violeta Luca, said: “By being entirely independent from the public network, our private 5G solution ensures that all user data and infrastructure are securely managed within the power plant's own systems, which is vital for maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability.

“This technology is a key enabler in advancing the secure digitalisation of such critical infrastructure.”

Bohdan Zronek, member of the board of directors and director of the nuclear division of ČEZ, added: “A selected part of the nuclear power plant's communication network, as an element of critical infrastructure, must be completely separated from the external network.

“That is why we always maintain an alternative in the event of an outage, and the management system of course remains completely separate from the outside world. We are the first nuclear power plantin Europe to actually test a private 5G network, while other European operators work mostly with 4G.”

