Xantaro supports Wildanet’s full fibre rollout in Cornwall under Project Gigabit

Wildanet, which has received £77 million in public funding through the scheme, aims to connect over 35,000 premises in rural and underserved areas of the region. The government programme is focused on extending high-speed broadband access to locations not covered by commercial rollout plans.

“The quality and reliability of the infrastructure we deploy are critical to ensuring long-term connectivity for Cornwall’s communities,” said Justin Clark, chief strategy and technology officer at Wildanet.

Xantaro is supplying pre-integrated street cabinets and exchange solutions designed to support rapid deployment while meeting the project’s two-year delivery window. The solutions aim to balance build speed with long-term reliability and reduced operational overheads.

The street cabinets feature heat exchangers in place of conventional air cooling systems to limit moisture and dust ingress while also reducing noise pollution.

Integrated technologies include Nokia ’s Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) for network scalability, OTDR test heads from Viavi for real-time fibre monitoring, and out-of-band management capabilities to support remote diagnostics and configuration before backhaul availability.

Security and infrastructure monitoring are also addressed through the inclusion of iLOQ smart locks with audit trail functionality and environmental sensors for temperature, moisture, and smoke detection.

“These cabinets reduce operational noise, minimising disruption for residents while ensuring a robust and future-proof network,” Clark added.

Xantaro is also providing Wildanet with end-to-end support, including network management services and in-home Wifi optimisation.

The pair have been working together to expand connectivity across Cornwall and the Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, having partnered with Nokia last July.

Stephen Kingdom, CTO of fixed networks at Xantaro, noted the need for infrastructure that supports both rapid rollout and long-term performance: “Rolling out fibre networks at scale and speed requires smart infrastructure.

"Our integrated cabinets are helping altnets meet deployment targets while supporting efficient ongoing operations.”

Wildanet is one of more than 40 UK altnet providers working with Xantaro to deploy broadband infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas.

RELATED STORIES

Wildanet forms new Nokia partnership