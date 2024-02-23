Vodafone Idea, Mavenir in advanced commercial phase of Open RAN deployment

The deployment commenced in September 2023, covering key launch sites and carrying live commercial traffic ahead of a planned large-scale deployment.

The pilot marks the first Open RAN-compliant deployment into Vodafone Idea’s network, using the N78 and N258 millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum bands and B1 supporting NSA architecture.

Jagbir Singh, chief technical officer of Vodafone Idea said: “We are proud to be demonstrating our leadership in exploring next-generation radio solutions that can deliver sustainable advantages to our business and to our customers."

“This Open RAN deployment, delivered through Mavenir’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem."

“Working in partnership with Mavenir, we see a major role ahead for Open RAN technology in delivering the network-enhanced capabilities, better TCO and open interfaces that will push the industry forward in new ways.”

Mavenir and Red Hat continue to work with customers and partners to offer Open RAN services.

Mavenir provides complete, end-to-end cloud-native Open RAN system for the Indian operator – incorporating a Distributed Unit (DU) solution based on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and Mavenir’s scalable and modular OpenBeam Radios.

“Vodafone Idea is leading the way in bringing the clear benefits of Open RAN technology to the Indian market, which is characterised by unique challenges and opportunities, including its very large subscriber base, high level of population density and diverse deployment environments,” said BG Kumar, president access networks, platforms and digital enablement at Mavenir.

“Mavenir is actively engaged in building out the ecosystem that will deliver next-generation Open RAN technology platforms enhancing customer experience across India – powering greater growth, flexibility, customisation and customer-focused innovation, while driving down CapEx and OpEx for operators.”