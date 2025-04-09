Nokia, Telia complete first cross-border 5G slice trial

The trial, which took place in Finland last month, is part of a Nordic exercise with the Finnish Defense Forces, showcasing how a secure data connection could be maintained over a 5G standalone slice while crossing three different networks in three countries.

According to the telecoms giant, the technology is vital for modern defence, where typically military personnel often work across borders and need reliable access to important services.

Meanwhile, the trial featured Nokia's 5G Core Software as a Service (SaaS) and AirScale 5G base stations with ReefShark technology, connected to Telia’s commercial network.

Nokia president of mobile networks, Tommi Uitto, said: “Seamless 5G slice continuity over country borders is a breakthrough for defence operations, enabling secure and reliable communications for collaborative missions that extend beyond national territories.

“Our trial with Telia and the Finnish Defense Forces reflects our commitment to delivering robust 5G solutions for defence customers, helping them achieve mission-critical objectives.”

Telia Finland CTO, Jari Collin, added: “5G and network slicing enable secure, mission-critical communications. In collaboration with the Finnish Defense Forces and Nokia, we are pioneering in using commercial technology for critical defence communications.

“This trial meets the Defense Forces' needs and proves that commercial 5G networks can be utilised also in this domain.”

Finnish Defense Command, major general and chief of C5, Jarmo Vähätiitto, concluded: “This trial marks a significant milestone in showcasing the dual-use possibilities of 5G for defence while also enhancing communication capabilities within the NATO domain.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Nokia and Telia on this project and are eager to explore further opportunities for integrating 5G into our operations.”

