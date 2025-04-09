Data Centre of the Month: ODATA ST02, Chile

ODATA ’s ST02 facility, now part of the Aligned Data Centers family, is not only the largest data centre in South Santiago but also a symbol of how quickly Chile is emerging as a digital infrastructure hub in its own right.

The site spans 70,000 square metres and can deliver up to 40MW of IT power across 27,000 square metres of building, but it’s the speed, precision, and purpose behind its construction that set it apart from nearby rivals.

DC ST02 boasts a new dedicated on-site substation and 60MVA of utility power supplied by dual feeds to the data center. With high reliability and redundant electrical power, the data center ensures the continuity of mission-critical customer operations.

A new frontier for Chile’s data economy

ODATA first entered the Chilean market in 2021 with its ST01 site in north Santiago. Just a year later, it broke ground on ST02. Within 12 months, the company had delivered capacity to clients while simultaneously expanding ST01.

Ignacio Larraín, ODATA’s country manager for Chile, credits this to the team’s deep understanding of the local landscape. “Being local, understanding the local energy, the permitting, and the Latamproviders, gave us an advantage to be fast and to be able to serve our clients in a timely manner,” he says.

South Santiago itself is fast becoming a key battleground for hyperscale deployments. With other operations like Kyndryl, AWS, and NextStream already active nearby, ST02 stands out for being the first to reach such a scale in this part of the capital. It’s a lead ODATA intends to maintain.

Flexibility for AI and future workloads

In a region where power can be patchy and permitting often protracted, ST02’s on-site substation and quick delivery provide real differentiation. But equally important is what the site is designed to support: high-density, hybrid workloads, and high availability.

Considering high-density and flexible infrastructure, ODATA brought to Latin America the proprietary cooling technology developed by Aligned, dubbed ‘Delta³’ (Delta Cube), which is already in use in DC SP04 and DC QR03 and can deliver up to 50kW per rack in the same row while removing heat directly at the source. This creates a hyper-scalable and extremely efficient environment that dynamically adapts to the IT load demands of customers.

That same adaptability is set to be built into ST02’s next expansion phases, ensuring it can pivot between traditional cloud deployments and the newer AI-native workloads reshaping both the global industry and local business demands.

100% renewable power and no new water use

Environmental efficiency is central to ST02’s design and operations, but it’s also been a key part of earning community support. Our Chilean facilities runs on 100% renewable energy sourced from abundant solar and wind farms in the country that has Atacama desert with a lot of wind and solar radiation.

The cooling systems at ST02 are equally environmentally conscious. Rather than relying on new water for chillers, a serious concern in a country that has faced ongoing droughts, the site recycles water internally. “We don’t use new water in our cooling system... we just recirculate the water,” Larraín explained. “That also makes it very friendly with the environment.”

This environmentally responsible approach has been essential to ODATA’s efforts to build strong ties with the local community.

Larraín noted that the company has worked to teach local residents what data centres do and how they can bring benefits, not just in terms of infrastructure and jobs but through a sustainable, future-focused approach to power and water.

Building digital Chile from the ground up

Beyond infrastructure, ST02 is contributing to a broader push to build a sustainable digital ecosystem in Chile. ODATA is actively hiring local talent, creating new jobs in San Bernardo, and building links with universities and technical institutes to train the next generation of engineers and data centre specialists.

“We’re founding members of a new industry association, the Asociacion Chilena de Datacenters, and we will be working closely with universities to offer internships and develop talent pathways,” Ignacio says.

From a standing start just a few years ago, Chile is fast becoming one of Latin America’s most stable and sought-after data centre destinations. And ODATA’s ST02 big, fast, and future-ready site is helping lead the way.

With local roots, regional ambition, and global backing from Aligned, ODATA ST02 is a clear marker that Chile’s digital future is already being built one high-density rack at a time.

