Vodafone network to provide early rain warnings in River Severn region

The project with River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) and Wireless DNA will see Vodafone ’s network used as environmental sensors to create short-term forecasts of rainfall, typically over a timeframe ranging from a few minutes to a few hours ahead.

The trial is taking place across the River Severn and is designed to help gather information to enhance early warning systems for flooding for local residents.

“Storms and extreme weather are becoming increasingly more frequent and destructive,” said Nick Gliddon, director at Vodafone Business UK. “Working with River Severn Partnership, we can use our cutting-edge technology to provide greater insight on weather forecasting and help mitigate the impact of extreme events.”

The River Severn has a long history of flooding, with severe flooding in the winter of 2019-2020 compounded by the wettest February since records began. . An estimated £230 million a year is spent across the region to manage and mitigate damage to infrastructure brought by floods.

The new initiative will see Wireless DNA monitor signal variations from Vodafone’s mobile network to identify precipitation, with that data shared with River Severn Partnership for early-warning systems.

Electromagnetic waves at certain frequencies are sensitive to precipitation, as water in the air affects the quality of the wireless link between masts. A microwave link can effectively function as a virtual rain gauge, providing pinpointed and precise precipitation data.

The additional data from Vodafone’s network is designed to supplement conventional systems like radar and rain gauges.

“By improving weather forecasting, we can better mitigate against flooding, improve resilience, and protect the health and livelihoods of the communities and businesses in our region,” said Matt Smith, programme manager at RSPAWIR.

