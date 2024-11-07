TM Forum partners with Microsoft to expand ODA Canvas

As a result, the ODA Reference Canvas will now provide telecom companies access to Microsoft’s assets, enabling Communication Services Providers (CSPs) of all sizes to easily build carrier-grade ODA Canvases on Microsoft Azure using pre-built modules.

The cloud-native platform for ODA Components will accelerate lifecycle management and site reliability engineering for telecom software.

These components offer flexible, composable building blocks for IT and network systems, helping CSPs transition from monolithic legacy software to a more agile, plug-and-play future.

Subscribe today for free

This shift is expected to reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and foster business agility, according to the company.

By utilising Microsoft Azure services, like Azure Kubernetes Service and Microsoft Entra ID for identity and access management, CSPs can create customised operational Canvases that streamline operations and accelerate service delivery.

Microsoft’s open-source contribution to the TM Forum Reference ODA Canvas makes it easier for companies of all sizes to develop their own ODA solutions.

Meanwhile, telecoms giant, Vodafone, has revealed that it is already implementing the ODA Canvas in Greece, ahead of the reference model’s official release in early 2025.

The company expects significant improvements in agility and operational efficiency. Starting 1 January, Vodafone will require its IT suppliers to adopt the ODA Canvas as part of their contract eligibility.

TM Forum CTO George Glass said: “Microsoft’s contribution of commercially supported Canvas Operators to the TM Forum Reference ODA Canvas is a significant step towards making the vision of a truly interoperable and open ODA ecosystem a reality.”

“Microsoft is empowering CSPs of all sizes to build and deploy carrier-grade open-source ODA Canvases tailored to their specific needs. This is a powerful example of the collaborative innovation required to drive the global telco industry towards a more agile and efficient future.”

Microsoft CTO for Worldwide Telecommunications Industry, Rick Lievano, added: “The implementation of TM Forum’s ODA Canvas on Microsoft Azure marks a significant milestone in the telco industry."

“By combining the strengths of TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture with Microsoft’s powerful cloud platform, this initiative promises to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and strengthen industry partnerships. As the telco landscape continues to evolve, such collaborations will be crucial in shaping a more agile, efficient, and customer-centric future.”

RELATED STORIES

TM Forum launches hybrid network environment management blueprint

SK Telecom joins TM Forum to drive AI innovation