stc launches 2Africa Pearl subsea cable and data centre projects in Bahrain

The company launched its 2Africa Pearl subsea cable system, which is one of the longest cable systems in the world, along with a Data Centre Park.

stc said the projects, part of a $300 million investment, support the company’s strategy of driving international expansion and growth through ICT investments to “position it as a leading enabler of digital transformation across business sectors.”

The 2Africa Pearl cable system is part of 2Africa, the among longest subsea cable systems in the world, spanning more than 45,000 kilometres. Through this latest expansion, it extends from Bahrain across the Arabian Gulf, India, and Pakistan, as well as Africa and Europe, offering 180 terabits per second (tbps).

Upon inaugurating the 2Africa Pearl cable, stc said the project will stimulate job creation and support training for Bahrain's next generation of ICT professionals.

The Data Centre Park, meanwhile, spans 55,000 square metres and is designed to provide high-performance computing power to meet local demands from content providers and global enterprises.

Set to scale up to 60 megawatts of IT load, the site is designed to be energy-efficient, aligning with Bahrain’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

The inaugurations for 2Africa Pearl and the Data Centre Park took place at an event attended by stc Group chair Prince Mohammed K. A. Al Faisal and representatives from government entities.

