stc Group celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the kingdom's commitment to digital transformation, stc Group, a digital enabler, is at the forefront of this ambitious journey. With a strong focus on innovation, connectivity, and cybersecurity, stc Group plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the kingdom’s digital landscape while promoting a culture of security across communities and organisations. By delivering innovative products and solutions, stc Group not only connects people across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and beyond but also ensures that this digital connection is seamless, secure and resilient.

This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a significant milestone in the Group’s ongoing efforts to promote cybersecurity as a crucial pillar of digital growth. The theme for this year, #BrowseSecurely, addresses some of the most pressing challenges in the cybersecurity domain today, including phishing attacks, malware risks, financial fraud, device protection, data security, and general threat prevention

According to reports from Verizon and Terranova Security, human error remains one of the most significant contributors to data breaches, with 95% of incidents being the result of a lack of awareness, and 82% stemming from phishing links. A 2023 report by IDC further underscores the urgency of addressing these threats, noting that global spending on cybersecurity exceeded $219 billion by the end of the year.

As such, stc Group recognises that empowering individuals and businesses with the knowledge and tools to protect their digital assets is essential for fostering a safe online environment. Offering a comprehensive suite of advanced digital solutions—including cybersecurity, stc Group ensures a safe and seamless digital experience for consumers and businesses alike.

Elevating cybersecurity awareness across diverse audiences

This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month has marked stc Group’s most extensive campaign to date, successfully engaging a diverse range of audiences including stc employees, subsidiaries, customers, and the broader community. To date, the campaign has executed over 20 activities, engaging more than 30,000 employees across the Group, underscoring stc Group’s commitment to prioritising cybersecurity for all. The efforts have extended beyond the company’s internal audience, attracting over 500 visitors to awareness sessions and events, achieving more than 2 million views across social media platforms.

A defining feature of this year’s campaign is the strong network of partnerships stc Group has established to enhance its cybersecurity awareness initiatives. In collaboration with 12 key organisations, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), ASDEQA, Seclore, sirar by stc, Saudi Banks, IBM, the Aoun Technology Committee, Attaa Digital, the Ministry of Health, Riyadh School, and the Fund of Martyrs and Wounded, the Group highlighted its pivotal role in fostering a strong culture of cybersecurity across various sectors. stc Group also conducted multiple awareness sessions for employees on evolving cybersecurity threats driven by AI, featuring an IBM expert who highlighted how AI is used in both defense and attacks, ensuring employees remain vigilant and prepared. One standout collaboration with Riyadh school also included tours of the Cyber Defense Center (CDC) and Network Operations center (NOC).

Forging partnerships with communities and organisations

stc Group’s efforts to raise cybersecurity awareness extend into the broader community, including a unique event with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and ASDEQA. The event engaged retired football players in cybersecurity education and the Cyber Maze Challenge. Another impactful initiative involved hosting the sons of martyrs in collaboration with the Fund of Martyrs and Wounded, providing them with an interactive workshop on key cybersecurity concepts and concluding with the Cyber Maze Challenge to test their knowledge.

stc Group used storytelling techniques to ensure that the participants both enjoyed and understood the information. The event concluded with the participants joining the Cyber Maze Challenge, which offered a fun and educational way to test their newfound knowledge.

Seclore, a key campaign partner, emphasised the importance of data classification for email security, reinforcing the need for businesses to prioritise sensitive information protection amid rising data breaches.

A lasting commitment to cybersecurity

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month progresses, stc Group reaffirms its dedication to fostering a secure digital landscape in Saudi Arabia and beyond. By prioritising innovation and collaboration, the group is not only enhancing the protection of critical infrastructure but also empowering individuals and businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate today's digital challenges.