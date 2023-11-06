stc Group to facilitate digital transformation across the Red Sea coast

stc has entered this agreement to drive digital and technical development in mega projects within Saudi Arabia by priming the connectivity services to all existing and perspective sights.

Red Sea Global is the developer behind some of the largest tourism projects launched by Saudi as part of the Vision 2030 plan which seeks to diversify the economy and create new investment opportunities.

stc says it is supporting this by facilitating The Red Sea destination becoming an advanced tourist destination through the implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies.

These technologies aim to enhance the quality of life in the area, with the implementation of technology that the operator describes as “cutting edge”.

“As a key player in the digital transformation of the Kingdom, we are pleased to continue our support by partnering with The Red Sea destination - one of the largest national initiatives,” said Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, stc group CEO.

“We recognise the significance of this project for the country and are committed to leveraging our expertise to develop it further.”

The collaboration goes beyond providing connectivity as the companies have developed Smart Services to enhance the digital guest experience including smart EV charging, VMS (smart gates) and a Marine security command centre.