Sparkle, Telsy test quantum-secured data transmissions on existing networks

Ben Wodecki
September 23, 2024 04:00 PM
Digital render of quantum computing chip

TIM Group companies Sparkle and Telsy have successfully demonstrated a high-capacity data link on existing network infrastructure, secured with Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology.

The proof of concept (PoC) featured a quantum-secure video conference powered by Telsy’s Antares platform, utilising a robust link between two of Sparkle's data centres in Athens, Greece.

“With this PoC on Quantum Key Distribution we take another step forward in protecting our network against the potential threat of quantum decryption”, said Antonella Sanguineti, head of marketing and product management for networking, cloud, security, and identity solutions at Sparkle.

“The various experiments we have conducted, in collaboration with the most experienced companies in the field and within the framework of European and international projects, reinforce our determination to continue along this path in order to offer our customers maximum protection.”

The companies worked with QTI, an Italian QKD provider on the PoC to showcase that quantum technologies can be used to improve the security of data, even in dense data traffic.

The test itself involved running the QKD on fibre pairs used for classical communication channels and didn’t require any additional fibre optic infrastructure or architectural changes.

Leveraging QKD technologies would enable data flows between sites to be protected from both traditional cyber attacks and future attack fronts led by quantum computers, as suggested by the companies conducting the tests.

“The implementation highlighted the definitive shift of QKD technology from the lab to the market, providing an efficient, cost-effective and easily deployable real-world use case”, said Pierangela Pitzolu, director of international government business development at Telsy.

“With Quantum Key Distribution we now have a tool for upgrading our telecom networks to achieve unconditional and future-proof security,” said Tommaso Occhipinti, CEO of QTI.

“This implementation is a valuable use case which is showcasing the potentiality of the technology to be adopted widely.”

