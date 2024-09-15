Sparkle expands IP services with Nexim Global

The agreement, which was signed in Amsterdam at the IBC2024 event, brings together the global media, entertainment and technology sectors to exchange insights and create business opportunities.

Under the new agreement, Sparkle will supply IP Transit from its Point of Presence (PoP) in Milan, along with DDoS protection and other IP services in Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

The move will enable Nexim to achieve high-speed, low-latency access to the global Internet, enhancing its customers' online experience.

This partnership also strengthens their partnership in international connectivity, as the agreement with Nexim Global solidifies Sparkle's position as a preferred partner for the media and broadcasting industry, the company stated.

The news comes as Sparkle recently announced the successful completion of a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) proof of concept (PoC) centred around quantum-safe Internet use with the commercial launch planned for later in the year.

