Sparkle completes quantum-safe NaaS innovation

The trial was conducted in collaboration with Adtran, Arqit Quantum Inc., Intel, and Telsy using Sparkle’s metropolitan fibre optic network in Athens.

Sparkle previously partnered with Arqit on a prior successful trial involving an International VPN between Italy and Germany. The integration was facilitated using an intel-powered NetSec accelerator card as Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE).

Daniele Mancuso, chief marketing and product management at Sparkle, emphasised the company’s vision for the future of connectivity. “Our NaaS vision is rooted in the belief that connectivity should be seamless, ubiquitous, secure, and adaptable.

“We envision a world where businesses can effortlessly scale their Wide Area Networks, adapting to changing demands with agility and precision. NaaS enables this by offering flexible, on-demand network services that are easily customisable to meet the unique needs of each customer.

"Whether it’s expanding bandwidth during peak times, ensuring low latency for critical applications, or providing secure connections for sensitive data, Sparkle’s NaaS solutions are designed to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability.”

The commercial launch of Sparkle’s NaaS/Quantum-Safe Internet (NaaS/QSI) is slated for later this year.

