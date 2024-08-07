Sparkle completes quantum-safe NaaS innovation
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Sparkle completes quantum-safe NaaS innovation

Nadine Hawkins
August 07, 2024 10:03 AM
Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing & Product Management at Sparkle

Sparkle has announced the successful completion of a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) proof of concept (PoC) centred around quantum-safe Internet use with the commercial launch planned for later in the year.

The trial was conducted in collaboration with Adtran, Arqit Quantum Inc., Intel, and Telsy using Sparkle’s metropolitan fibre optic network in Athens.

Sparkle previously partnered with Arqit on a prior successful trial involving an International VPN between Italy and Germany. The integration was facilitated using an intel-powered NetSec accelerator card as Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE).

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


Daniele Mancuso, chief marketing and product management at Sparkle, emphasised the company’s vision for the future of connectivity. “Our NaaS vision is rooted in the belief that connectivity should be seamless, ubiquitous, secure, and adaptable.

“We envision a world where businesses can effortlessly scale their Wide Area Networks, adapting to changing demands with agility and precision. NaaS enables this by offering flexible, on-demand network services that are easily customisable to meet the unique needs of each customer.

"Whether it’s expanding bandwidth during peak times, ensuring low latency for critical applications, or providing secure connections for sensitive data, Sparkle’s NaaS solutions are designed to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability.”

The commercial launch of Sparkle’s NaaS/Quantum-Safe Internet (NaaS/QSI) is slated for later this year.

RELATED STORIES

Behind the scenes of Sparkle’s relaunch

Sparkle’s Nibble to be expanded into northern Europe

Topics

News
Nadine Hawkins
Nadine Hawkins
Editor Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe