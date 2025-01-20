Qatar's PIH completes acquisition of Kazakh telecom operator MTS
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Qatar's PIH completes acquisition of Kazakh telecom operator MTS

Ben Wodecki
January 20, 2025 04:38 PM
Aerial drone view to Nursultan (Astana) city center with skyscrapers and Baiterek Tower

Qatari conglomerate Power International Holding (PIH) has completed its acquisition of Kazakhstan-based operator Mobile Telecom-Service LLP (MTS).

PIH snapped up MTS from state operator Kazakhtelecom JSC, following an initial agreement signed last February between PIH, Kazakhtelecom, and the sovereign wealth fund Samruk- Kazyna.

MTS, known for its Altel and Tele2 brands, is one of the largest providers of ultrafast 5G connectivity in Kazakhstan. It employes around 2,000 staff and operators more than 140 retail stores.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

With Kazakhstan’s population of 20.2 million and high penetration rates of both mobile and internet usage, PIH said MTS’ range of services makes it a “cornerstone” of the country’s telecom landscape.

Ramez AlKhayyat, president of PIH, said: “Through this acquisition, we aim to significantly contribute to the development of the telecommunications and technology sectors, offering innovative solutions that will enhance the digital experience in Kazakhstan and empower the digital transformation of the country.”

Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, CEO of QNB Group, which played a vital role in closing the deal, said: “We believe that this acquisition will enhance connectivity and drive economic development, aligning with our vision of empowering businesses.”

RELATED STORIES

UAE, Kazakhstan to invest in data centre and AI projects

ZTE, Beeline unveil Giga City project in Kazakhstan

Topics

NewsKazakhtelecomAsia Pacific
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe