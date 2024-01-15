UAE, Kazakhstan to invest in data centre and AI projects
Saf Malik
January 15, 2024 11:58 AM
The UAE and Kazakhstan have signed a strategic agreement to create a framework for investment cooperation in data centres and AI projects in the Central Asian country.

The UAE Ministry of Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna in order to make this happen.

Kazakhstan is the largest economy in the Central Asian region and is witnessing substantial growth in its data centre industry driven by increased demand for computing resources, progressive government policies and AI advancements.

The country’s data centre market is projected to grow at 6.83% CAGR between 2024 and 2028, resulting in a market volume of US$416.7 million.

The MoU aims to establish efficient collaboration through the development of bilateral relationships between public and private organisations in both countries.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, minister of investment said: “The agreement reflects our commitment to further strengthening relations between our two nations and working together to realise a shared vision for economic advancement.

“The planned investments in data centre and AI projects in Kazakhstan will help enhance the nation’s expanding digital infrastructure, offering businesses more opportunities to embrace and gain advantages from digitisation.”

Kazakhstan’s exports to the UAE amounted to $560.34 million during 2022, while the UAE’s exports to Kazakhstan reached $1.69 billion.

Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, JSC, commented, “The establishment and growth of data centres is pivotal for Kazakhstan’s technological advancement.

The strategic development of data centres not only enhances domestic capabilities but also acts as a magnet for foreign investments, positioning Kazakhstan as an attractive destination for international businesses seeking a robust technological infrastructure.”

