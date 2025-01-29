Pulsant launches new tool to address digital sovereignty needs

According to the company, the solution helps ensure compliance with regulations while managing the rising costs of public cloud and data transit.

Meanwhile, as concerns around data residency continue to grow, Pulsant Private Cloud also offers other solutions for hyperscale clients seeking greater flexibility and sovereignty over their data.

This also includes on-premise users looking to enhance their infrastructure.

The move comes as 37% of European enterprises have already invested in new infrastructure models, with a further 44% planning to in the next two years, data from Accenture revealed.

“But in achieving best sovereignty practice, UK businesses must ensure that their data is not only stored close to home within UK borders, but that it resides in a secure, resilient, and connected infrastructure,” Pulsant CTO, Mike Hoy, said.

“Pulsant Private Cloud transcends these three areas, providing confidence and trust. This in turn helps organisations to reinforce the digital core necessary from which to exploit new technologies.

He continued: “Private AI, that is AI applications hosted in a private cloud, mitigates risk in the form of unauthorised data sharing and security breaches, and delivers more tailored and reliable performance.

"With private data volumes estimated to be nine times greater than public data on the internet, keeping AI models close to data sources unlocks powerful opportunities, helps alignment with business models, and fosters innovation."

