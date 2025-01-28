Oracle taps Starlink to strengthen global broadband access

As a result, the move will offer high-speed and reliable communications to Oracle’s portfolio of applications, allowing users to connect from nearly any location, even the most remote regions.

Meanwhile, with Starlink’s integration, Oracle industry application customers can now leverage satellite connectivity across more than 100 countries and territories.

The move will also support real-time video and audio streaming capabilities, the technology giant revealed.

Subscribe today for free

SpaceX vice president of Starlink Enterprise Sales, Jason Fritch, said: “Starlink provides reliable high-speed connectivity for those in areas where it has been historically difficult due to lack of infrastructure or natural obstacles.

“Providing fast and secure broadband to all corners of the world will help Oracle expand the reach of cloud technology and real-time information for its customers in invaluable ways.”

Meanwhile, ECP provides real-time information for connected devices, IoT endpoints and mobile applications, while monitoring and protecting equipment against misuse or failure.

This collaboration is especially impactful in industries like healthcare, construction, public safety and hospitality.

Oracle Communications, executive vice president, Andrew Morawski, added: “By adding Starlink’s proven performance and expansive network to our established network relationships, we’re powering ubiquitous IoT connectivity, safeguarding mission-critical operations, and protecting data integrity during emergencies.

“Together, we're creating the intelligent communications foundation that will accelerate business transformation across industries around the world.”

RELATED STORIES

Oracle makes Tekelec acquisition

Oracle’s cloud revenues rising 51% a year as company readies cloud database service