Nokia and iSAT Africa team up to boost rural connectivity in Liberia

Nokia’s Rural Connect solution will help provide connectivity to remote areas of the West African country, helping communities access critical services.

“Our Rural Connect solution ensures robust coverage in remote areas, enabling voice and data services for communities that have been historically underserved,” said Osama Said, customer team head for West Africa and enterprise at Nokia. “This partnership represents a significant step toward reducing the digital divide and fostering socio-economic development.”

Nokia’s Rural Connect solution includes Massive MIMO radios, remote radio heads, and base stations, enabling iSAT Africa's network reach to some 200 sites across rural areas across Liberia.

The deployment, which is set to last for three years, also provides iSAT Africa access to Nokia’s MantaRay Network Management solutions, providing the operator with an enhanced view of its network to ensure coverage reaches underserved regions.

“Our partnership with Nokia underscores our commitment to reducing the digital divide and enabling greater connectivity across Liberia,” said Rakesh Kukreja, founder and managing director at iSAT Africa.

“This deployment will strengthen our position as a leader in providing Networks-as-a-Service and improve lives by enabling reliable voice and data services and connect the unconnected.”

