NL-ix taps Nokia AI tool to shield internet users from DDoS attacks

Nokia’s Deepfield Defender will be deployed on NL-ix’s European network, using AI-powered analytics to identify potential DDoS attacks and migrate the network to avoid disruption.

“Our DDoS protection will strive for zero downtime for enterprises, providing security across their entire area of operations,” said Jan Hoogenboom, CEO at NL-ix. “We can act as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for Europe-wide connectivity and security, where our customers don’t need to work with multiple parties or have complex arrangements to be protected by a third party.”

The Deepfield Defender software tracks the security context of the internet, leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms to monitor more than five billion IPv4 and IPv6 addresses for signs of potential attacks, such as insecure servers.

The software then instructs routers or Nokia’s Defender Mitigation System in real time to either migrate the network or apply filters to ensure the attack fails to interfere with service.

“Security is becoming a paramount concern for everyone, especially as we are seeing shorter, distributed, more sophisticated and impactful DDoS attacks ramping up in the recent months,” said Jeff Smith, VP and general manager of Nokia Deepfield.

“[Deepfield Defender’s] capabilities will empower NL-ix to improve protection for their European enterprise customers, while lowering costs, removing human errors, and improving NL-ix’s overall scale of security and automation.”

