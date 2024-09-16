Nokia tapped by CoreWeave for hyperscale AI cloud network

This will be done as part of an extensive backbone build-out, with immediate roll-out across its data centres in the US and Europe.

The Nokia solution offers superfast, reliable performance at scale while driving 30%+ more traffic within the same energy envelope.

These features, Nokia says, are fundamental to the “stringent and skyrocketing” data demand of AI and machine learning (ML) workloads.

“As the hyperscaler behind some of the biggest AI enterprises and labs in the world, CoreWeave is at the forefront of innovation in unexplored territory,” said Vach Kompella, SVP and general manager of IP networks business at Nokia.

“That requires proven reliability, performance at scale without compromise, and the increased efficiency Nokia’s automation solutions bring.

“This approach secures lossless and ultra-low latency delivery every single time – regardless of traffic peaks or unexpected events. We are looking forward to deploying Nokia IP and optical platforms in CoreWeave’s backbone as it expands its global network of data centres.”

CoreWeave powers some of the most compute-intensive and complex workloads and AI-centred applications.

As requirements for generative AI, ML, graphics and rendering (VFX) continue to grow, the Nokia IP and Optical portfolios, along with high-performance FP5 IP routing silicon, will provide the high programmability and customisation that allow the hyperscaler to evolve with changing traffic behaviours and growth, the Finnish company said in a release.

Jim Julson, director of networking at CoreWeave said: “CoreWeave has chosen Nokia hardware to power its backbone and edge platforms to meet the performance, stability and scalability demands that today's and tomorrow’s AI and ML hyperscale clouds require.

“With the explosion of demand centred around the infrastructure required to meet these demands, Nokia has proven to be a critical partner and we have no doubt that as CoreWeave continues to scale, Nokia will be there to help facilitate a world-class cloud experience for all our customers.”

