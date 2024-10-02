IBM launches Europe's first Quantum data centre

Located in Ehningen, Germany, IBM’s Quantum Data Centre houses two utility-scale quantum computers which enables users to execute workloads in Europe while accessing its US-based IBM Quantum Platform.

The site was formally launched at an event attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and leaders from Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, T-Systems, SAP, and Fraunhofer.

“Our collaboration with IBM for the ‘scaling’ phase of quantum computing is progressing according to plan,” said Frantz Rublé, president of Euro-information and deputy chief executive officer of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale.

Computers housed in IBM’s European Quantum Data Centre feature 127-qubit Quantum Eagle chips. A third, based on IBM’s Quantum Heron chips will be added in the future.

The new data centre will support European businesses looking to access quantum computing, of which IBM said more than 80 European organisations have already accessed their quantum systems.

“The availability of this quantum data centre on European soil addresses our constraints in terms of processing proximity and regulatory compliance,” Rublé added. “It also means we can look forward to the next stages of the quantum project with confidence at Crédit Mutuel, CIC and then at Targobank.”

