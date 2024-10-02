IBM launches Europe's first Quantum data centre
Ben Wodecki
October 02, 2024 02:44 PM
Inauguration of the IBM Quantum Data Centre in Europe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

IBM has launched the first quantum data centre in Europe, providing access to quantum computing for European businesses, researchers, and government agencies.

Located in Ehningen, Germany, IBM’s Quantum Data Centre houses two utility-scale quantum computers which enables users to execute workloads in Europe while accessing its US-based IBM Quantum Platform.

The site was formally launched at an event attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and leaders from Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, T-Systems, SAP, and Fraunhofer.

“Our collaboration with IBM for the ‘scaling’ phase of quantum computing is progressing according to plan,” said Frantz Rublé, president of Euro-information and deputy chief executive officer of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale.

Computers housed in IBM’s European Quantum Data Centre feature 127-qubit Quantum Eagle chips. A third, based on IBM’s Quantum Heron chips will be added in the future.

The new data centre will support European businesses looking to access quantum computing, of which IBM said more than 80 European organisations have already accessed their quantum systems.

“The availability of this quantum data centre on European soil addresses our constraints in terms of processing proximity and regulatory compliance,” Rublé added. “It also means we can look forward to the next stages of the quantum project with confidence at Crédit Mutuel, CIC and then at Targobank.”

