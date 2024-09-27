EU launches €65m scheme to boost quantum semiconductor research
EU launches €65m scheme to boost quantum semiconductor research

Ben Wodecki
September 27, 2024 11:05 AM
Digital render of a quantum computer chip concept

The European Commission has launched a €65 million scheme to invest in research projects investigating quantum semiconductors.

The EU’s Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU) has opened calls for research proposals focused on developing and manufacturing quantum technologies, with the project aimed at establishing a supply chain for quantum chips in Europe.

Quantum semiconductors provide the processing power for quantum computers. Unlike classical semiconductors, which rely on bits (0s and 1s) to process information, quantum chips use qubits that can exist in multiple states simultaneously, thanks to principles like superposition and entanglement, enabling unprecedented computational speeds.

Quantum chips leverage quantum gates to manipulate qubits, allowing faster and more efficient problem-solving than traditional computing hardware.

However, designing and manufacturing quantum semiconductors is far more challenging due to the intricate control of quantum states and the extreme precision needed at atomic scales.

To ensure it is at the forefront of the quantum semiconductor supply chain, the EU is looking to fund research efforts to improve the development and manufacturing of quantum chips.

The bloc has already provided financial support to Ephos, a startup designing glass-based photonic chips for quantum workloads which plans to launch a new research and manufacturing facility in Milan, Italy.

The Chips JU project is in particular looking for proposals for using quantum chips for computing and sensing.

The closing date for proposals for the Chips JU project is January 21 2025.

