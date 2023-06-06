IBM's first European quantum data centre heads to Germany

Located at IBM’s facility in Ehningen, Germany, the new data centre will serve as IBM Quantum’s European cloud region, enabling users in Europe to provision services at the data centre for their quantum computing needs.

“Europe has some of the world’s most advanced users of quantum computers, and interest is only accelerating with the era of utility scale quantum processors,” said Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and vice president of IBM Quantum.

“The planned quantum data centre and associated cloud region will give European users a new option as they seek to tap the power of quantum computing in an effort to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.”

Due to become operational in 2024, the facility will feature multiple IBM quantum computing systems, each with utility scale quantum processors (more than 100 qubits each).

At the same time, the new data centre is designed to help clients manage their European data regulation requirements, including processing all job data within EU borders.

The facility will be IBM’s second quantum data centre and quantum cloud region joining its existing New York facility.

“Our quantum data centre in Europe is an integral piece of our global endeavour,” said Ana Paula Assis, general manager for EMEA at IBM.

“It will provide new opportunities for our clients to collaborate side-by-side with our scientists in Europe, as well as their own clients, as they explore how best to apply quantum in their industry.”

The IBM Quantum Network currently has more than 60 organisations across Europe accessing quantum hardware and software via the cloud.

“At T-Systems, we are collaborating with IBM to combine quantum and classical computing in a seamless and scalable experience for our customers to explore applications of quantum computing,” added Adel Al-Saleh, board member for Deutsche Telekom and chief executive of T-Systems.

“Having access to a quantum data centre dedicated to Europe will help lower the access barrier for our customers as they decide on how to take their first, decisive steps in exploring and using quantum.”