KQC and IBM partner on bringing IBM watsonx and quantum computing to Korea

As a result, KQC's ecosystem of users will have access to IBM's full stack solution for AI, including watsonx, an AI and data platform to train, tune and deploy advanced AI models and software for enterprises.

KQC has operated as an IBM Quantum Innovation Center since 2022 and will continue to offer access to IBM's global fleet of utility-scale quantum systems over the cloud.

At the same time, it is expanding its quantum computing collaboration with IBM and the two plan to deploy an IBM Quantum System Two on-site at KQC in Busan, South Korea by 2028.

"KQC is providing versatile computing infrastructure in Korea through our collaboration with IBM,” said Ji Hoon Kweon, chairman of KQC.

“Our robust hardware computing resources and core software in quantum and AI are poised not only to meet the growing demand for high performance computing, but also to catalyse industry utilisation and ecosystem development.”

The joint collaboration includes an investment in infrastructure to support the development and deployment of generative AI.

Plans for this enhanced infrastructure include advanced GPUs and IBM's Artificial Intelligence Unit (AIU), managed with Red Hat OpenShift to create a cloud-native environment.

Together, the GPU system and AIU is being established to offer members the optimal hardware to power AI research and business opportunities.

"We are excited to work with KQC to deploy AI and quantum systems to drive innovation across Korean industries. With this engagement, KQC clients will have the ability to train, fine-tune, and deploy advanced AI models, using IBM watsonx and advanced AI infrastructure,” added Darío Gil, senior vice president and director of research at IBM.

The collaboration will also include access for KQC's clients to Red Hat OpenShift AI for management and runtime needs, and IBM's watsonx platform to power generative AI and lay the foundations for future computing technology.