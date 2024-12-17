Google names Debbie Weinstein as new EMEA president

Currently, she holds the position of vice president and managing director for the technology giant in the UK and Ireland.

In her new position, she will be helping users, businesses, partners and governments across the EMEA region unlock AI’s vast potential.

Meanwhile, she will also be leading the 29,000-plus employees in the EMEA, across 56 offices and 35 countries.

In a LinkedIn post, Weinstein said: “I am delighted to announce that I will be stepping into the role of President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Google, a company where I’ve spent the last ten years; leading a region I know well, having spent much of my life working and leading teams here.

“Since joining Google I’ve witnessed so many bold, innovative leaps in our work, from the launch of Google Lens in 2017 to the company ushering in our Gemini Era in 2023.”

She added: “Even in the last week we’ve seen remarkable developments in Google’s AI — from Gemini 2.0, our most capable model yet, to our newest quantum chip, Willow.

“This moment is a really exciting one for us — as we continue to drive remarkable breakthroughs in AI to make sure everyone across our region and the world will benefit from this technology.”

Philipp Schindler, Google's senior vice president and chief business officer, continued: “This is the AI era and we are only just beginning to see its transformative impact on business and society.

“In such a pivotal moment for technology, I’m thrilled we’ve appointed a visionary leader to be our President of Google EMEA.

“Debbie brings a track record of unlocking growth that benefits everyone, alongside the passion and focus needed to help our customers succeed, as we bring the best of Google’s Gemini-era to everyone across EMEA.”

