BT to expand UK Emergency Services Network in £1.3bn Home Office deal

The contract, which spans seven years, covers the UK’s national critical communications system that provides voice, video, and data services for first responders across a secure 4G network.

The network grants priority access to emergency services, ensuring they can communicate and respond to callouts in remote areas or when networks are busy.

Subscribe today for free

EE held responsibility for ESN mobile services, with its 2015 deal set to expire on December 31 2024.

Under the new contract, BT Group will continue to build, maintain and develop critical mobile coverage for emergency services, including providing access to the entirety of EE’s 4G Radio Access Network (RAN).

Bas Burger, CEO of BT Business said: “We’re proud to double down on this commitment today by broadening the scope of our agreement with the Home Office until 2032 and beyond — as the Government takes ESN from build through to delivery and operation of this critical network.”

BT plans to build a new dedicated core network for the ESN, while also upgrading more than 19,500 of EE’s existing 4G sites to ensure it extends to cover rural and critical operational areas.

The deal would also see BT Group take management responsibility and provide coverage services for the Home Office’s Air-to-Ground (A2G) network, their Extended Area Services (EAS) sites, the London Underground and specified road and rail tunnels.

The newly signed contract also contains an option for a one extension, which if activated would take BT’s responsibility for the ESH to 2032.

“Essential public services like these depend on a rock-solid digital foundation,” Burger added. “Through our award-winning EE mobile network, we’ll continue to play a central part in delivering mission-critical, trusted communications for the Emergency Services on the ground, in the air, and wherever they need to operate — helping them connect for good and protect the communities they serve nationwide.”

RELATED STORIES

Marc Allera to step down as BT consumer CEO, replaced by Claire Gillies

BT and Fortinet boost UK customer’s cloud security