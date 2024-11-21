UPDATE: Bharti Global finalises $4bn BT stake

In a statement, Bharti Enterprises chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, said : “We’re delighted to have completed our investment into BT.

“Bharti has long recognised the enormous potential of the business.

“BT’s renewed focus on optimisation, strengthening networks and driving consumer growth makes it well placed to consolidate its position as a leading global telecoms company that delivers long-term value for investors.”

Subscribe today for free

Earlier this year, Bharti announced plans to acquire a 24.5% stake in BT Group for $4 billion, making it the largest single shareholder in the UK's top broadband and mobile provider.

At the time Bharti said it hopes the investment will create new synergies in the telecom sector between the UK and India in the areas of AI, 5G research and development and core engineering.

Allison Kirkby, chief executive of the telecoms giant, stated: “We welcome investors who recognise the long-term value of our business, and this scale of investment from Bharti Global is a great vote of confidence in the future of BT Group and our strategy."

RELATED STORIES

BT appoints Watson as CEO of BT TSO and CIO

Bharti Global picks up 24.5% stake in BT