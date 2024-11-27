Marc Allera to step down as BT consumer CEO, replaced by Claire Gillies

Allera will step down as CEO of the telecoms giant from March 31 2025 after nine years, with Gillies becoming CEO on April 1.

Commenting on his departure, Allera said: “I’m proud to have led an incredible team through enormous change in the market, and the evolution of the company for the past nine years.

Subscribe today for free

“In that time we have transformed every aspect of our operations to deliver great service to our 25m customers across the UK, with everything they need for our fast-moving world of technology. We’ve created a fantastic platform for growth, and I wish Claire the very best for the future. While I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

BT’s new consumer CEO holds more than 23 years of experience in telecoms, having worked across various leadership roles at Bell Canada since 2000.

Most recently, Gillies was President of Bell Canada’s Wireless and Consumer Divisions where she ran a business generating CA$14 billion (£8 billion) in revenues with over 20 million customer subscriptions.

Claire also ran The Source, Canada’s largest consumer electronics retailer.

“I am beyond excited to take this role at such an important British company,” Gillies said. BT and EE are two of the UK’s most iconic brands leading the industry and connecting people to the things that really matter.”

Allison Kirkby, BT Group CEO said: “Allera has been an outstanding leader of BT’s Consumer unit, contributing significantly to the company’s growth, and to multiple key initiatives such as leading the team through the integration of EE into BT Group, the creation of the BT Sport joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery, and launching New EE as our lead consumer brand.

“I’m delighted to welcome Gillies to BT. She will be a brilliant addition to our team as we continue to grow BT’s Consumer division, and EE into the UK’s leading consumer brand for converged connectivity.”

RELATED STORIES

Bharti Global finalises $4bn BT stake

BT and Fortinet boost UK customer’s cloud security