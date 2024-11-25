BT and Fortinet boost UK customer’s cloud security

As a result, the telecoms giant is introducing new Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities powered by Fortinet, allowing customers to smoothly transition from managed SD-WAN to secure access service edge (SASE), in a bid to accelerate their digital transformation.

BT’s current managed SD-WAN service already allows customers to mix different connectivity options at each site, supported by a leading next-gen firewall.

Meanwhile, because of the partnership, BT is now adding AI-powered SSE features, including firewall-as-a-service, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker and zero-trust network access.

According to the company, the move provides customers with enhanced network oversight, powered by AI-driven proactive threat detection and data protection via its unified monitoring services in the UK.

BT director of digital connectivity, Matt Swinden, said: “Our partnership with Fortinet is another signal to customers that BT has their back as they invest to become even more successful, creative, digital businesses.

“Our new managed service enables them to provide consistent, seamless and secure experiences to their users of cloud-hosted digital services regardless of where they are accessing them from. This will help customers manage risk as they innovate with the latest connected technologies from IoT to AI.”

Fortinet, VP of products and solutions, Nirav Shah, said: “Building upon our decade-long partnership, we’re proud to collaborate on the new SASE service with BT to enable its UK customers to converge networking and security.

“SASE complements the cybersecurity platform approach to delivering integrated security and secure network access regardless of where users are located.

“By combining Fortinet’s cutting-edge SASE and secure networking solutions with a leading choice of fixed and 5G access networks from BT, customers can have a nimble, robust, and more secure network to help them get the best from the cloud.”

