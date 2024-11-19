BT data: 72% of UK business leaders ‘stressed’ over net zero targets

According to research conducted by telecoms giant, BT, despite 56% remain optimistic about reaching their sustainability goals, the study reveals that only 22% plan to invest in sustainable technologies this year, such as circular IT solutions like refurbished or remanufactured computers.

In light of new climate targets announced by the UK government, aiming for an 81% reduction in emissions by 2035, 23% of businesses report feeling compelled to adopt technologies that align with their Net Zero ambitions.

However, two in five senior executives admit that the stress of selecting the right technologies has led to “investment paralysis,” potentially delaying progress.

BT sustainability director, Sarwar Khan, said: “As environmental, commercial and political pressure builds, sustainability isn’t a nice to have; it’s business critical. Tech can be a tool to help businesses tackle climate challenges, but it’s not a silver bullet – and our research tells us that anxiety around where and how to invest is holding organisations back.

“With data use continuing to soar in the AI age, our job is to show customers that when it comes to digital sustainability, we’ve got their back.

“We’re building efficiency into our networks from the ground up and layering on the tools to help businesses understand how technology impacts their energy use – so that scaling up their digital footprint doesn’t have to mean scaling up their carbon footprint.”

