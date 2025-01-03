Bandwidth names Devesh Agarwal as COO

Agarwal, who has been serving as interim COO since July 2024, brings extensive experience in sales, go-to-market strategies and customer collaboration at major companies, including Oracle, Tekelec and Nokia.

Since joining Bandwidth in July 2022 as chief software strategy officer, he spearheaded the design and launch of Bandwidth's global Universal Platform.

Bandwidth CEO, David Morken, said: "Devesh has demonstrated both the vision and the heart for our mission to serve customers while also lifting up Bandmates globally.

"He has earned the respect of our customers, his team and all of us at Bandwidth, and I'm excited about what we will achieve together going forward. Devesh will lead execution of Bandwidth's strategy, engage with global customers, spearhead innovation, achieve operational excellence and elevate our company culture."

Agarwal added: “I'm honoured to lead as chief operating officer at such an important time in Bandwidth's growth and evolution.

“Bandwidth's strong customer base, market leadership and product innovation are enviable. I look forward to working alongside our talented Bandmates to drive further growth, deliver exceptional value to customers and help write the next chapter of our success."

