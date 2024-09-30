AI will improve productivity by 25%, warns Salesforce

Speaking to Capacity Media at the 2024 Dreamforce event in San Francisco, Salesforce EVP and GM of Sales Cloud Global, Ketan Karkhanis revealed AI has the potential to improve sales productivity by 25%.

"The ability to make them 25% more productive with our seven AI use cases is game-changing,” he says.

One of the key examples he cited is Salesforce's Einstein AI, which automates mundane tasks such as note-taking and action-item tracking during meetings. This shift allows salespeople to focus entirely on their customers, increasing both efficiency and effectiveness.

In fact, Karkhanis believes this boost in productivity could equate to an additional day of selling each week.

"We can create one extra day of selling every week with this capability," he added.

We are creating the workforce of the future," Karkhanis continued. "Sales teams of tomorrow will not just have human members but AI-powered agents working alongside them, significantly enhancing productivity."

Karkhanis also emphasised that the adoption of AI is more than just a trend.

It's a necessity for companies aiming for efficient growth in today's competitive environment, he claimed.

“Headcount cannot be a killer app anymore,” he warned. “You need to have efficient growth, and that’s why autonomous AI is key.”

