A year in review: Top stories from emPOWERED

Ericsson names Rebecca Rohr as chief compliance officer

In March, Ericsson promoted Rebecca (Becky) Rohr from her position of head of corporate and government investigations to chief compliance officer.

In her new role, Rohr will oversee the compliance team as well as the investigations office, bringing both functions under a single leader.

"I'm pleased to have Becky take on this important leadership position; she is a strong leader in the organisation, and she embodies the values and standards of excellence that we hold within Ericsson,” added Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson.

“With the change in reporting structure and Becky as our new CCO we will continue to build and transform our culture focusing on strong decision making and risk management, effective oversight, and accountability. Ethical standards shall continue to stand in the centre of everything we do and be our competitive strength."