DITL: The Talent Foundry CEO on connecting disadvantaged youths to tech careers

For over 20 years, Jenni Anderson has been a driving force in the charity sector, dedicating her career to empowering young people from disadvantaged communities.

Currently, she leads a team of education managers at The Talent Foundry, an organisation committed to building the skills and confidence of young people in education, connecting them with exciting career opportunities in fields like technology, fintech and digital infrastructure.

Reflecting on her journey, which included senior leadership roles at the Invictus Games Foundation, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Haven House Children’s Hospice and The Scout Association, Anderson attributes her passion for this industry to their early involvement in voluntary activities.

“My passion stems from being involved in voluntary work when I was younger and realising how important extra-curricular activities are to giving opportunities to build transferable skills,” she says. This insight set her on a path that led to their current role, which they discovered via LinkedIn.

But what Anderson loves about her job is the variety and the people they meet, from business leaders eager to support the next generation to young people full of fresh ideas but lacking the necessary opportunities.

She explains: “The volunteers who love their jobs and want to share their career journeys and want young people to have a better experience than them in school.”

However, the job isn’t without its challenges. Balancing the need to prioritise and the desire to seize every opportunity is a constant struggle, the 44-year-old chief executive, states.

“Not having all the answers and having enough time to do everything that we know would help more young people. Sometimes this means we must prioritise what we can do, and as someone who likes to say, ‘yes’ to opportunities, that is difficult,” she explains.

According to Anderson, a close support system of friends and family is key, as she often turns to her husband and a close-knit group of friends within the charity sector for advice and perspective.

“Building a network in your early career can really help as you progress – there will be people who have been exactly where you are and can help with perspective.”

Alongside, her family and friends, exercise also plays a big part in Anderson’s life, helping her stay on top of her personal and work life, in a bid to stay active and a means of relaxation.

Her daily routine is a mix of structured tasks and dynamic interactions, often beginning with a walk with their dogs before diving into a day filled with policy work, team check-ins and meetings with partners.

Whether it’s a run, cycle, or swim, staying physically engaged is a priority, often accompanied by a good sci-fi series on Netflix.

Meanwhile, reflecting on her career highlights, she finds it difficult to pinpoint just one highlight, though organising a remake of a pop song with Jon Bon Jovi stands out as a “pinch me” moment, alongside working with the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, during their time at DofE, which she says holds a special place in her heart.

However, looking forward, Anderson is now focused on expanding The Talent Foundry’s reach, driven by a commitment to social mobility and the belief that by working together, young people can realise their potential and employers can find the talent they need.

“Our most successful partnerships are where we can bring together employers who are committed to doing things differently to move the dial in social mobility.

“The disadvantage gap is widening, skills gaps are growing and only by working together can young people realise”, she emphasises.

In her own words, Anderson, embodies a “forward-looking mindset” which she picked up in her early career when she was at risk of redundancies, not once, but twice. Meanwhile, her leadership at The Talent Foundry continues to inspire both her team and the young people she serves, making a lasting impact on the future of social mobility in the UK.

