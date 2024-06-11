Lightpath to acquire United Fiber & Data assets

United Fiber and Data (UFD) owns and operates a unique and diverse 323-route mile, high-fibre count network between New York City and Ashburn, Virginia, connecting the largest population centre in the country with the largest data centre and cloud ecosystem in the world.

UFD also owns a 79-route mile metro network in New York City and New Jersey, including connectivity to over 350 enterprise and data centre locations and a high-fibre count crossing of the Hudson River, which will add capacity to Lightpath’s three existing Hudson River crossings.

UFD’s New York City-Ashburn network offers the latest optical technologies from Ciena, and will support dark fibre, Ethernet, and wavelengths up to 800 Gbps.

The network is geographically diverse from typical long-haul routes along the I-95 corridor and will enhance Lightpath’s network of over 20,000 route miles, connecting over 15,000 service locations, including over 140 data centers and 7 cable landing stations.

The combination of networks will allow Lightpath to offer geographically diverse, high-capacity services from commercial enterprise buildings, cable landing stations, and data centres along the east coast, directly to the Ashburn ecosystem.

“The addition United Fiber & Data is a natural extension of Lightpath’s expansive Greater New York City Metropolitan fibre assets, increasing our ability to serve high-capacity customer needs into the Ashburn data centre ecosystem,” said Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath.

The acquisition also enhances Lightpath’s Manhattan metro coverage. Once the UFD assets are acquired, Lightpath will serve nearly 1,500 enterprise and data centre destinations, which mrks a 5x increase over the past three years.

“This represents a continuation of Lightpath’s strategic investment thesis of creating critical fibre infrastructure in attractive and high growth markets for the benefit of our enterprise, hyperscale, and wholesale customers,” Morley said.

UFD customers will gain access to the entire Lightpath network as well as the entire service portfolio, including wavelengths, ethernet, internet, private networks, dark fiber, lp flexnet, voice, security solutions, and other managed services.