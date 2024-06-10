Vodafone lands 2Africa in UK
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Vodafone lands 2Africa in UK

Jack Haddon
June 10, 2024 11:45 AM
Vodafone cable ship

Vodafone has landed the 2Africa cable in the UK in Bude, a town in Northern Cornwall.

 2Africa is the world’s largest fibre-optic cable system and will connect Africa, Europe and large parts of the Middle East and South Asia once fully operational.

The cable clocks in at 45,000km in length and is owned by Vodafone alongside consortium partners Bayobab, China Mobile, Meta, Orange, Saudi Telecom, Telecom Egypt, and WIOCC. It will be supplied by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).

Vodafone said the latest landing in Cornwall will facilitate faster and more reliable connectivity for UK businesses wanting to deliver digital services to Africa. Total capacity on the cable is up to 180 terabits per second (Tbps).

As the lead partner for the UK landing, Vodafone will be responsible for managing the physical cable coming ashore, burial on the beach and installation into a new, purpose-built beach manhole.

From this new beach manhole 2Africa will connect to terrestrial cable that link back to Vodafone’s existing cable landing station.

Vodafone will also provide 2Africa with onward connectivity via two diverse terrestrial infrastructure and fibre routes linking to the London area.

Vodafone has already begun carrying customer traffic on its part of the cable, which consists of dual-fibre cables that the operator says have a lifespan of 25 years.

Vodafone has been the partner for 11 landings of the 2Africa cable to date, including the Canary Islands and South Africa.

Topics

NewsSubsea
Jack Haddon
Jack Haddon
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe